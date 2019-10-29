The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation has announced its first-quarter transfer to education.

From July 1st thru September 30th, the lotteries educational transfer was $96.8 million dollars.

This amount brings the total to just under $5.2 billion dollars since its beginning in January of 2004.

Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery, said the first quarter also included a record for instant game sales of almost $352-million dollars.

The quarter also saw all-time record sales of just over $37-million dollars for Tennessee-only drawing-style games.

Nearly 150,000 students benefited from lottery-funded programs during the past academic year, and almost 1.5 million scholarships and grants have been awarded since 2004.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, lottery players have won more than $14.3-billion dollars in prizes.