December 31, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Lottery Players Can…

Lottery Players Can Purchase Tickets for Two Big Jackpots

Lottery Players Can Purchase Tickets for Two Big Jackpots

Lottery jackpots have grown following multiple weeks without any grand prize winning tickets being sold.

Lottery players now have two big jackpots to play for.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions drawing will be for $221 million dollars.

A single winning ticket that matches all six numbers could take the lump sum payout of $159.6 million dollars before taxes.

On Saturday night, the Powerball drawing has grown to $483 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this draw could accept the cash option payout of $347.7 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology