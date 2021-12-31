Lottery Players Can Purchase Tickets for Two Big Jackpots

Lottery players now have two big jackpots to play for.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions drawing will be for $221 million dollars.

A single winning ticket that matches all six numbers could take the lump sum payout of $159.6 million dollars before taxes.

On Saturday night, the Powerball drawing has grown to $483 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this draw could accept the cash option payout of $347.7 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.