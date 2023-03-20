Lou Ann Powers, 83, Dresden

Funeral services for Mrs. Lou Ann Powers, age, 83, of Dresden, will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 11:00 until service time.

Mrs. Powers was a longtime Weakley County educator and founder of Santa’s Helpers in Dresden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dresden First Baptist Church, the Dresden Elementary Benevolent fund to benefit students in need, or Santa’s Helpers.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden is in charge of arrangements.