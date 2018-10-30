The Weakley County Hunters for the Hungry program is a unique and creative way to provide healthy, much-needed protein to area families in need.

Through the program, local hunters donate venison to a wild-game processor, who then makes the meat available through We Care Ministry.

However, funds are needed to cover the cost of processing the meat, so this Sunday, area churches are being asked to take up a love offering to help Hunters for the Hungry meet their goal of $25,000 dollars.

Mike Johnson, with Weakley County Hunters for the Hungry, tells Thunderbolt Radio News why the program is so beneficial to the area.

The Hunters for the Hungry program has been helping local families in need for the past ten years.

