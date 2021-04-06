Lovell appointed to replace Lewellen on Weakley County Election Commission

The Weakley County Election Commission has a new member with Greenfield’s Rachel Lovell replacing Dresden’s Amy Lewellen.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says Lewellen requested to come off the board so she could devote more time to other commitments.

On Monday, State Election Commissioners approved Lovell to the county Election Commission. Lovell’s name was submitted by the Weakley County Democratic Party.

Lovell joins fellow Democrat Linda Ramsey on the County Election Commission, along with Republicans John Freeman and Brit Coleman, both of Martin, and Wendell Verdell, of Gleason.