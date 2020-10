After months of battling flood waters on the Mississippi River, the Hickman-Dorena Ferry has now had to close due to low water.

Kentucky Transportation officials say the low water is affecting the landing sites on both the Kentucky and Missouri sides of the river.

Captain Jeremy Newsom says the Cairo Gauge was at 13.1-feet on Wednesday morning, forcing the ferry to be out of service until a river stage of around 14-feet on the Cairo gauge.