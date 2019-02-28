LT “Tito” Lannom finally returned home this Thursday in Union City.

The Navy’s LCDR Christopher “Chuck” Norris escorted the remains of Lieutenant Richard “Tito” Lannom during his 18 hour journey from Hawaii to Atlanta to Memphis to Union City, Tennessee the hometown of Lieutenant Lannom. .

The Union City man who grew up wanting to serve his country became an officer in the United States Navy after graduating from UT Martin. His fighter plane was shot down 51 years ago while on a mission during the Vietnam War and was not discovered until last year. After his remains were located DNA testing determined his identity.

Passengers on the Delta Jet in Memphis waited quietly on board the plane while LT Lannom’s remains were transported to a White Ranson funeral hearse displaying the Navy emblem. Funeral home owner Skipper White and funeral director Brent Callicot transported the casket draped with an American flag to the funeral home.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol escorted the hearse to Union City where it was met by Obion County Sheriff’s deputies and Union City police which continued the escort to White Ranson Funeral Home.

Lieutenant Lannom will be laid to rest Saturday in the East View Cemetery with full military honors including a Navy Jet flyover.

Memorial funeral services will be held at Discovery Park of America with visitation 10 AM til 1PM Saturday. Funeral services will be at 1 PM.

Discovery Park will be closed this day but the funeral is open to the public. Many military officials will be in attendance. Mrs Charlotte Shaw, the wife of the fallen Naval officer encourages anyone to come to the service that wished to “hear about the life of Tito.” The two met at UT Martin while in school and were married for approximately 2 1/2 years until he and another pilot on board the plane became missing in action following a dangerous mission. The crash site was found last year.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has ordered flags at half staff Saturday in honor of LT Lannom. White Ranson Funeral Home in Union City is in charge. There is no visitation at the funeral home.