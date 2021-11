Funeral services for Lyman Shelby Barker, age 77, of Tiptonville, will be Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 2:30 in Tiptonville.

Burial will be in the Antioch Cemetery near Hornbeak.

Mr. Barker was a former Lake County Executive and Lake County Trustee.

He was a graduate of Murray State University.

Mr. Barker was also a commercial fisherman on Reelfoot Lake and the Mississippi River and a former counselor at Northwest Correctional Complex.