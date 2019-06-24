Longtime Weakley County public official Mac Buckley has passed away at the age of 94.

Mr. Buckley died Saturday at Weakley County Nursing Home in Dresden.

He served as principal of Martin High School and later became Weakley County School Superintendent.

Mr. Buckley was also chairman of the Weakley County Nursing Home Board, as well as a county commissioner.

He helped guide Weakley County Schools through a building program while serving as superintendent and also helped lead the Weakley County Nursing Home through an upgrade that included modernizing the facility.

He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Funeral services for Mr. Mac Buckley are incomplete at this time.