Army veteran and attorney James Mackler is running in the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate to fill the seat being vacated by the retiring Lamar Alexander.

Mackler is an East Tennessee native and joined the U.S. Army following 9/11 where he served in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division.

Mackler gave Thunderbolt Radio News an update on his campaign.

Mackler says healthcare is the biggest issue facing Tennessee right now.

Mackler is among five Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, with 15 Republican candidates on the ballot.