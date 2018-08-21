The opening night of the Obion County Fair saw a new “Fairest of the Fair” being crowned.

17 year old Macy Garner, of Greenfield, took the “Fairest of the Fair” title during pageant competition on the main stage.

Macy is a student at Greenfield High School, and the daughter of Brian and Velvet Garner.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News from the fairgrounds today, Miss Garner was asked about hearing her number called for the crown.

With the title, Macy will now participate in various events this week.

Macy will now participate in the state “Fairest of the Fair” pageant in late January.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...