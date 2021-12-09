Maddox receives international recognition

Weakley County Schools Director of Student Services Mark Maddox has been honored by the International Society for Technology in Education with the Making IT Happen Award.

Maddox received the award at the Tennessee Educational Technology Conference last week in Murfreesboro.

The ISTE Making IT Happen award honors outstanding educators and leaders who demonstrate extraordinary commitment, leadership, courage, and persistence in improving digital learning opportunities for students. Since its inception in 1995, only 800 educators from around the world have received the award.

Maddox was honored for his work with the Tennessee Educational Technology Association (TETA) and Weakley County Schools.

Presenting the plaque at the conference were TETA Executive Director Dr. Terry Sue Fanning and TETA Board Chair Dr. Chris Smallen.

Maddox said, “Making IT Happen is a team effort. I am grateful for the technology team at Weakley County Schools who work to make it happen every day and to my colleagues across the state who are so willing to share the best ways to make it happen. The real thanks should go to the teachers who make it happen minute by minute in classrooms in Weakley County and all over the state.”