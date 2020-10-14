A Madison County man is facing federal and state charges for being a drug user in possession of a firearm and possession of a hoax device.

The charges against 29-year-old Justin Coffman were announced Wednesday by U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant and 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens.

On June 1st, the Jackson Police Department began investigating Coffman after he posted photographs on Facebook depicting him holding a Molotov cocktail near the Jackson City Court building, as well as a Jackson Police Department transport van. Above the photo was a quote, “You will bathe in the flames born from your hatred.”

Coffman was also seen at two protests against police violence in the days leading up to the investigation.

A search of Coffman’s residence revealed a glass bottle containing a liquid substance fashioned to appear like a Molotov cocktail, as well as two firearms: a Spikes Tactical model ST15 multi caliber AR type rifle, and a Sarsilmaz model SARK2P 9mm pistol in Coffman’s bedroom. Marijuana was also recovered.

If convicted, Coffman faces a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release and a fine of $250,000 for the federal firearms offense; and a sentence from 3-15 years for the state felony hoax device offense.

The federal charges will be presented to a federal grand jury at a later date to consider an indictment against the defendant. There is no parole in the federal system.

The ATF, FBI, and Jackson Police Department investigated the case.