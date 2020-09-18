A Madison County man is facing 14 years in federal prison for distributing crack cocaine in Crockett County.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 46-year-old Calvin “Fathead” Cole, of Jackson, was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson federal court to 170 months followed by five years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Cole was arrested in 2016 after Drug Task Force and TBI agents made five separate undercover drug transactions with Cole.

The transactions also included a co-defendant, identified as Tony “Bone” Douglas, who was seen on surveillance video assisting Cole with distributing crack cocaine. Douglas was previously sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for his involvement in the drug conspiracy. Other co-defendants, Arvis “Shorty” Ball, of Alamo, and Bob Terry, of Bells, were part of Cole’s drug trafficking organization and were indicted along with Cole and Douglas in February 2018.

The case was investigated by the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the TBI, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit, DEA, Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson Police Department, and Gibson County SWAT Team.