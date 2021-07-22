Madison County man indicted for federal carjacking and firearm offenses

A Madison County man has been indicted in Jackson federal court on carjacking and firearm charges.

Twenty-year-old Delvion “DJ” Beard, of Jackson, along with two accomplices is accused of threatening two victims at a gas station in Bolivar, before taking their vehicle.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Beard, 19-year-old Quadarius Greer, and 19-year-old Bryson Townsley with carjacking and with brandishing a firearm in relation to the carjacking.

If convicted of the carjacking offense, Beard faces up to 15 years in prison followed by three years’ supervised release. If convicted of using a firearm during the crime, he faces an additional mandatory minimum consecutive sentence of seven years in prison; a quarter-million dollar fine, and five years’ supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Bolivar Police Department, Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jackson Police Department.