Madison County man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for meth, firearm charges

A Madison County man will spend 15 years in federal prison on meth and firearm charges.

47-year-old Joseph Robert DiMarco was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 180 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for Possession with Intent to Distribute over 50 grams of Actual Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

During a traffic stop in 2018, DiMarco was found with over 80 grams of actual meth, 1.5 grams of heroin, and six guns. One of the handguns was loaded and inside a bag with most of the drugs.

The Jackson Police Department, DEA, and ATF investigated the case.