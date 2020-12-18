A Madison County man will spend 21 years in federal prison for his part in a drug trafficking organization.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 35-year-old Xavier Demetrius James, of Jackson, was sentenced Tuesday to 252 months in prison followed by five years supervised release for his part in trafficking meth from Texas to Tennessee.

Dunavant says this is the latest sentencing in a case involving multiple defendants including Rolando Lopez, Saul Vega Flores, Virginia Torres, Ronald Lynn Parham, Tammy Ranger, and Marcus Jones on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Last July, Lopez was sentenced to life in federal prison to be followed by five years supervised release and co-defendant Ronald Parham was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.