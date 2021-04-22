Madison County man to serve over eight years in prison for weapon charge

A Madison County man will spend over eight years in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Acting U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 26-year-old Reggie Carnell James, Jr., of Denmark, was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 100 months followed by three years supervised release.

According to information presented in court, on August 20, 2019, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Jackson Police Department Gang and Street Crimes Unit, were completing the execution of a search warrant on North Parkway in Jackson, when James pulled into the apartment building parking lot and arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license.

Officers found five hydrocodone pills in his front right pocket, and over four grams of marijuana and $495 in cash in his front left pocket.

A pistol was also found in the floorboard of the driver’s seat, which had been reported stolen by its owner.

Officers also found a drum magazine that was loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition and a backpack in the front passenger seat which contained eight individually wrapped baggies of marijuana that totaled over 200 grams, a clear bag containing over three grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and 16 THC vape cartridges.

The backpack also contained an unloaded Taurus 9mm handgun and a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver.

James is a convicted felon, having been previously convicted of aggravated burglary, arson, and evading arrest in Madison County in 2014.

As a result of his felony convictions, James is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The case was investigated by the Jackson Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the ATF.