Magna to be the first supplier at Ford’s BlueOval City supplier park

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter announced Thursday that Magna will invest more than $790 million to build the first two supplier facilities at Ford’s BlueOval City supplier park in Stanton, Tennessee.

In addition to the two West Tennessee locations, Magna will also build a stamping and assembly facility in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

Combined, Magna will create approximately 1,300 new jobs in Tennessee.

Ford’s on-site supplier park will allow for vertical integration that helps ensure efficient production at BlueOval City, which will be capable of producing 500,000 electric trucks a year at full production. Magna will supply Ford’s BlueOval City with battery enclosures, truck frames and seats for the automaker’s second-generation electric truck.

Magna’s two facilities at BlueOval City supplier park include a new 800,000-square-foot frame and battery enclosures facility and a 140,000-square-foot seating facility.

The battery enclosures facility will join one of Magna’s sister plants in Ontario, Canada, which is currently producing battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lightning. The seating facility will produce polyurethane foam, and assemble and sequence “just-in-time” (JIT) complete seats.

Magna will employ approximately 750 employees at its battery enclosures facility and 300 employees at its new seating plant.

In addition, Magna will construct a new 400,000-square-foot stamping and assembly plant at the Team Lawrence Commerce Park – West, a Select Tennessee Certified Site in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, that will produce truck frames. Magna will employ roughly 250 employees at this location.

Production at all three plants is scheduled to begin in 2025.

Those interested in applying for a position with Magna can visit magna.com/southern-usa.