A generous donation by Magnolia Place Assisted Living in Union City, will now allow many children to experience Discovery Park of America.

The month of January will be free admission for those 17-and-under, as a way to pay tribute and memorialize Jenny Kirkland.

Magnolia Place administrator David Johnson said education was one of the biggest passions for the parks founders, Robert and Jenny Kirkland.

Johnson said his board wanted young people to have an opportunity to visit the museum and park she and her family founded.

Ms. Kirkland passed away in August, and was a long-time member of the St. James Episcopal Church, and with her husband, established the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation.

She served on the Discovery Park board of directors and Promethean Foundation, and was a founding contributor to the Union City Rotary Club’s European Trip for high school students.