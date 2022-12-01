“Main Street Christmas” to Take Place in Union City Today

A “Main Street Christmas” will take place in downtown Union City today.

Activities will begin at 10:00 with the opening of the downtown shops, followed by the opening of Pope’s Concessions at 11:00.

Food truck concessions will begin at 3:00, with “Pictures With Santa” to be held from 4:00 until 6:00 at the Obion County Courthouse.

The annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will start at 6:00 in front of the Courthouse, followed by the Union City Christmas parade starting at 7:00.