Main Street Union City Helping Retire American Flags

Main Street Union City has helped retire torn and tattered American flags.

Main Street Director Katie Graves partnered with the local troop of Trail Life USA, to properly retire fifteen old American flags for Memorial Day.

Trail Life USA is a Christian-based program designed to train the next generation of men in leadership skills, management skills and mentorship.

Ms.Graves, presented the flags to David Libby, Jr., Matthew Libby, and the boys’ father, David Libby, who will deliver the flags to the Union City VFW for a proper flag retirement ceremony in June.

A photo of the presentation has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.