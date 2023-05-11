Main Street Union City Receives “Accredited Main Street America” Status

Main Street Union City has again been designated in an elite status nationwide.

Union City Director Katie Graves told Thunderbolt News about the designation received for the local organization.(AUDIO)

To qualify for the Accredited Main Street America status, communities must meet rigorous standards, that includes commitments to building revitalization programs, public-private partnerships, economic opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

Former Union City Main Street Director, Lauren Tanner, said it was important for the local organization to receive the national and state accreditation.(AUDIO)

Reports show there are only 862 Accredited Main Street America programs in existence.

