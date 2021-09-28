Major Automobile Investment Announced for Tennessee, Kentucky

Tennessee and Kentucky received great economic investment news on Monday related to the automobile industry.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Ford Motor Company has selected the Memphis Regional Megasite for one of the largest battery and vehicle manufacturing campuses in the United States.

Ford and SK Innovation will invest $5.6 billion dollars to build a 3,600-acre mega campus called “Blue Oval City” on the Memphis Regional Megasite.

At the site, production of next generation all-electric F-Series trucks will begin in 2025, which will create 5,800 new jobs in West Tennessee.

The campus will include the Ford assembly plant, a supplier park and a battery manufacturing plant operated by BlueOvalSK, Ford and SK Innovation’s joint venture.

In Kentucky, Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation announced the single largest economic development project in the history of the commonwealth.

Plans call for a $5.8 billion dollar investment, that will create 5,000 jobs and place Kentucky at the forefront of the automotive industry’s future.

Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation will build two electric battery plants in the BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Hardin County.

Kentucky workers at BlueOvalSK Battery Park will supply Ford’s North American assembly plants with advance lithium-ion batteries, that will power the next generation of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.