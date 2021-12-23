Major Clean-Up Effort Underway in City of Samburg

A major clean-up and recovery effort in Samburg has made enormous strides following the destructive tornado on December 10th.

Heavy equipment and hauling trucks have removed large amounts of debris over a two day period, with many volunteers also on scene assisting with pick up and disposal of smaller items.

Severely damaged homes were demolished and removed this week, with a burn site established near the Samburg ball park.

(Photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)