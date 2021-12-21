Major Clean-Up Project Starts in Samburg Today

A major clean-up effort will begin in the City of Samburg today.

Less than two weeks after being in the path of a destructive tornado, Mayor John Glessner said an organized effort of damage recovery will get started.(AUDIO)

Mayor Glessner said he hopes to see substantial progress in helping community residents and property owners.(AUDIO)

To ensure a successful and safe clean-up project, the Mayor is urging motorists to avoid travel to Samburg today.(AUDIO)

The December 10th tornado caused major damage to the City Hall and Police Station, the Public Works building, Post Office and many residential homes.