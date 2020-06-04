AP – A report released today says Major League Baseball is no closer to starting the 2020 season than it was when the union made its latest proposal on Sunday.

The Associated Press reports that MLB has rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season with no additional salary cuts.

MLB proposed an 82-game schedule last week, and further reductions in player salaries as the sport tries to salvage a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Management has told the union it has no interest in extending the season into November, when it fears a second wave of the coronavirus could disrupt the postseason and jeopardize $787 million in broadcast revenue.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote a letter Wednesday to chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer, which stated that based on the players’ salary position, and the significant health risk of extending the regular season past September, management does not have any reason to believe a negotiated solution for an 82-game season is possible.