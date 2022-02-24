Major League Baseball Season Shortened if Deal Not Reached by Monday

Officials with Major League Baseball says the season will be shortened, if a deal with players is not reached by Monday.

League officials stated February 28th was the deadline to open the regular season as scheduled on March 31st.

Should the lock-out continue after the deadline date, missed games will not be made up and player salaries will not be paid.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said based on injury data, and the league’s experience during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Spring Training must be four weeks long.

During negotiations this week, the league made a proposal for a $640,000 minimum salary in 2022, with a $10,000 increase in each of the next four seasons.

The raise is $69,500 from the current minimum salary.

Reports said the two sides still remain far apart on a number of issues, including the size of a lottery-style Draft.