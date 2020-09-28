The latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health indicates 91-percent of all COVID-19 cases statewide have now recovered.

The report showed just over 176,000 positive cases now deemed as recovered or inactive, from the total this year of almost 194,000 total.

Locally as of Monday, the Department of Health report showed 62 active cases in Lake County, 141 in Weakley County, 164 in Obion County, 182 in Dyer County and 278 in Gibson County.

The two largest numbers of continued active cases of coronavirus are in Davidson County with 1,055, and in Shelby County with 1,553.