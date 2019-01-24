Seventy-six counties in Tennessee saw a decrease in unemployment in December; the rate remained unchanged in three counties, and 16 counties experienced an uptick in their jobless numbers.

Weakley County’s unemployment dropped four-tenths of a percent in December to 3.5 percent.

Obion County’s jobless rate also saw a decrease of four-tenths of a percent to 4.4 percent.

Henry County and Gibson County both saw unemployment rates drop two-tenths of a percent, with Henry County’s December rate at 3.7 and Gibson County’s at and even four percent.

Carroll County’s jobless rate for December was 4.4 percent, also down two-tenths of a percent.

Lake County has the state’s third-highest unemployment rate at 5.5 percent.

Statewide, Tennessee’s December unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent for the second consecutive month.