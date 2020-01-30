A Paducah woman has been arrested following an investigation concerning health complications involving a juvenile.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 said a juvenile was transported to a Paducah hospital in June of 2019, due to complications with his ability to breath.

Reports said emergency medical actions were taken to save the life of the individual, who was then transported to a Louisville facility for extended treatment due to severe malnutrition.

As a result of the investigation, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52 year old Laurie Pittman on Wednesday.

She was issued a Class-D felony charge of 2nd degree criminal abuse and taken to the McCracken County Jail.