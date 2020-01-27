A Weakley County man is set to appear in court Wednesday, charged with pouring gasoline on himself and in the house while threatening to kill his children’s mother and burn down the house.

37-year-old Matthew Thomas Helms, of Palmersville, was arrested last week at his residence on Palmersville Highway 89 after making the threats while highly intoxicated.

Helms is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Assault, and Manufacturing Marijuana after marijuana being grown was found in the house.

Helms is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.