Man arrested at Dyersburg hotel on drug, out-of-state charges

A man faces drug charges and charges from another state following a multi-agency investigation in Dyer County.

Officers with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, and THP executed a search warrant at the Quality Inn in Dyersburg and found a shoe box containing a stolen handgun with an altered serial number, 10 grams of heroin, three grams of meth, 12 grams of fentanyl, along with several pressed fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect also had 18 prior felonies out of another state, including homicide, drug smuggling, weapons offenses, drug offenses, stolen vehicles, robbery, and burglary.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is being held in the Dyer County Jail.