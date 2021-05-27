Man arrested, charged in Lauderdale Co. murder

A Lauderdale County man is facing charges in connection with murder last week in Ripley.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 18-year-old Kenneth Taylor was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of 35-year-old Marcus Hammond.

Last Thursday, May 20, Ripley Police officers responded to shooting in the 90 block of Sunset Drive and found Hammond suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Taylor is charged with Second Degree Murder and is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail.

The TBI, Ripley Police Department, and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.