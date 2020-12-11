Nashville Police say a man has been charged in the death of a nurse who was fatally shot while driving to work on Interstate 440.

Chief John Drake says 21-year-old Devaunte Lewis Hill was arrested on charges including criminal homicide.

He’s charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Caitlyn Marie Kaufman on December 3 as she traveled to work at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Homicide Detective Christopher Dickerson says he swore out an arrest warrant after getting a tip from a concerned citizen.

No motive was released but investigators believe Hill did not know Kaufman.