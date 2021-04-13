Man Arrested in Union City Sex Sting Must Await Plea Deal

A second person arrested in an undercover sex sting in Union City will have to wait to make a plea agreement.

44 year old Shannon Palmer, of Dyersburg, appeared in General Sessions Court court on Tuesday.

He is charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex acts, after being arrested during a sting which focused on meeting with two 16-year old girls.

Obion County General Sessions reports said Palmer appeared with his attorney, Brian Johnson of Jackson, to make a plea for an amended misdemeanor charge of patronizing prostitution.

But during his appearance, Judge Jimmy Smith said he wanted to review text messages and video that were involved with the sex sting.

Following the viewing of the messages and video, Judge Smith will meet with the District Attorney’s Office to determine sentencing.

Palmer was one of five men arrested at a Union City hotel, during the sting organized by multiple law enforcement agencies.

28 year old Abraham Labastida, of Murray, has already plead guilty in General Session court to the patronizing prostitution charge.

He received an 11-month-and-29-day sentence, with 90 days to serve in the Obion County Jail.

Labastida also has a hold by Customs and Immigration officials for possible deportation.