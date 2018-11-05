A Dukedom man is in custody and investigators are searching for a female suspect after running over a woman and leaving her on Ralston Road.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says 48-year-old Thomas Joseph Koker, Jr., of Dukedom, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon following a report that Catherine Maiullo was struck by a vehicle on Ralston Road.

Maiullo was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with critical injuries.

McGowan says, according to the victim, Tristan Ezell was a passenger in the vehicle with Koker and that the pair knew the victim was seriously injured and left the scene.

Investigators believe Maiullo was run over on purpose.

A warrant is issued for Miss Ezell for the same charge as Koker.

If anyone has any information on Tristan Ezell or her location, contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

