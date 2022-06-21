Man charged after fire at Humboldt motel

A Gibson County man is charged with setting a fire at a Humboldt motel.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 36-year-old Christopher M. Reed, of Humboldt, was charged Tuesday with three counts of Aggravated Arson after an investigation by the TBI and Humboldt Police and Fire Departments.

The Humboldt Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday night at a motel in the 600 block of North 22nd Avenue and an investigation identified Reed as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

He’s being held in the Gibson County Jail.