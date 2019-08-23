A Weakley County man is facing charges after the girlfriend he was caring for was found confined to a bed suffering from severe back injuries.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says Weakley County EMS and Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Salmon Road near the Garrett Lake area in eastern Weakley County, where a woman had called 9-1-1 asking for help before her boyfriend/caregiver returned home.

At the residence, the 56-year-old woman was found confined to a hospital bed without a mattress, with injuries to her back that required surgery.

After he returned home and discovered she wasn’t there, the woman’s boyfriend/caregiver, 52-year-old Vincent Edward Henderson, came to the hospital in Martin.

Captain McGowan says after a confrontation with deputies, Henderson was arrested by Investigator Mary Plunk for Aggravated Assault stemming from the fact he’d been aware of the woman’s injuries but had done nothing to help her.

Deputies were given permission by the woman to search her home and found marijuana, meth, and several loaded guns.

Captain McGowan says Henderson is a convicted felon for a manslaughter conviction in Alabama, and is facing an additional charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

In addition to the other charges, Henderson is facing possession charges for marijuana and methamphetamine.

He’s being housed in the Weakley County Jail and will appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court next week.