Man charged in 2015 homicide, indicted in 2021 murder

A Fayette County man, charged with a 2015 homicide, is facing another murder charge from 2021.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 29-year-old Michael Hobson was charged Monday with First Degree Murder in the 2021 murder of 34-year-old Lacard Anderson, whose body was found November 10, 2021 in the 300 block of West Market Street in Somerville.

Hobson is currently in custody at the Hardeman County Jail on charges related to the 2015 murder of Guy Williamson.

Hobson is jailed on a $1,000,000 bond – $500,000 in connection with the 2021 murder and $500,000 in the 2015 homicide.