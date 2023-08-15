Man charged with assault, theft in South Fulton

A 21-year-old man is facing assault and theft charges following an incident in an area of South Fulton in Weakley County.

Jamey Stone, who’s address was not released, was arrested Sunday on charges of Aggravated Assault, Theft of Property over $1,000 dollars, and Vandalism.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office responded early Sunday morning to a residence on Holiday Road in South Fulton where the victim said Stone had entered her bedroom and took her cellphone and firearm.

The victim also claimed Stone choked her before walking out of the house where he cut two tires on her vehicle.

The cellphone and firearm have since been returned to the victim and restitution of $300 dollars is due for the slashed tires.

Stone is being held in the Weakley County Jail.