An individual being detained in Union City following the call of shots being fired, fled from officers in handcuffs.

Police were called to the East Gate Area, where witnesses said a vehicle that may have been involved had left the scene.

Officers then spotted a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling at a high rate of speed until a traffic stop was made on West Main Street.

Following the stop, the driver of the car identified himself as Yakie Bets, from Chicago, who said he was in Union City to stay with his brother.

When learning that Bets did not have a drivers license, he was handcuffed while a search of the vehicle was being conducted.

During the search, reports said Bets fled the scene on foot, with additional officers from the Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office called to assist.

In the vehicle, officers discovered a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol that was discovered to have been stolen in Martin.

Warrants were issued for Bets that included theft of a weapon, evading arrest and possession of marijuana.