Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason

A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound.

Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville.

According to Captain Plunk, the incident began as a domestic situation with Westphal in an argument with someone who used to live in the home. The situation escalated and Westphal suffered a gunshot wound.

Plunk says the investigation is ongoing but there’s no one else investigators are looking for and there’s no danger to the public.