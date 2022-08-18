Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason
A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason.
Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound.
Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville.
According to Captain Plunk, the incident began as a domestic situation with Westphal in an argument with someone who used to live in the home. The situation escalated and Westphal suffered a gunshot wound.
Plunk says the investigation is ongoing but there’s no one else investigators are looking for and there’s no danger to the public.