Union City police were called to investigate a shooting at a nightclub.

Police reports said 19 year old Jamarquay Brooks, of Ford Street in Union City, was shot in the leg at the Club Oasis on Railroad Street.

The police report said a .9-milimeter casing was found in the parking lot of the club.

No additional information was given with the police report, but Brooks received what was called a “major injury” from the gunshot.