A Union City man was transported to Regional One in Memphis, following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Union City police reports said 33 year old Kenyan Ingram was shot outside the Oasis Club, located at 202 Railroad Street.

Police reports said the shooting occurred just before 3:00 in the morning.

Investigations showed multiple shots were fired at Ingram as he fled the shooter.

The person responsible for the shooting is not known at this time, and police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Crimestoppers Tip Line, where a reward is being offered.