Union City police are seeking the identity of a man who fled Wal-Mart with a cell phone on Monday.

Police reports said an unknown black male asked a store employee to see an iPhone XR.

When looking at the phone, the man began to walk away, telling the clerk he wanted to show the phone to his wife in the automotive section.

Reports said the clerk told the individual he could not leave the counter with the phone, which led to the man running from the store to a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police reports said the stolen phone was valued at just under $600.