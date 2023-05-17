Man Wanted by U.S. Marshal’s Service Possibly in Ken-Tenn Area

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says the United States Marshall’s Service is searching for an individual wanted for federal drug trafficking offenses in West Tennessee.

35 year old Matthew Culver has a violent criminal history including firearms, narcotics, evading arrest and parole violations.

He is believed to be in Graves, Fulton or Hickman County, and may also travel frequently to Obion, Weakley or Lake County.

Reports said a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Culver, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Culver is a white male, 6’4” tall weighing about 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

A photo of Matthew Culver has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.