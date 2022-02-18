Man Wanted for Michigan Murder Arrested in Union City

A man wanted for murder in Michigan was arrested in Union City on Thursday.

Union City police reports said officers were called to Baptist Memorial Hospital to investigate a stabbing incident.

At the scene, officers learned that 32 year old Christopher Wesley Nunley, of Highland Park, Michigan, had arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds that occurred in South Fulton.

Reports said a check of Nunley revealed he was wanted on a murder warrant issued by the Detroit Police Department.

Union City police took him into custody, and he was then transferred to Regional One in Memphis for treatment of his injuries.