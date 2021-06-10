Man Wanted in McCracken County Murder Arrested in Arkansas

A man wanted for a McCracken County murder has been apprehended in Arkansas.

Sheriff’s reports said officers with the Blytheville Police Department arrested Rodrrick Davon Moore on Wednesday morning.

Moore was wanted on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault, in connection with a double shooting in Lone Oak on Tuesday night.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to Colony Drive Apartments in reference to a shooting, with officers finding 20 year old Darrius White and Jeffery Concentine Jr.

Reports said life saving measures by deputies were unable to save White, while Concentine Jr. was transported to a local hospital.

Moore was identified as the shooter, and was determined to have fled to Arkansas.

Following his arrest, he was placed on a one million dollar cash bond.