The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man wanted in Paris to their Most Wanted list.

TBI reports said 28 year old Kevin Eric Dodd Jr. is wanted for attempted second degree murder, reckless endangerment and probation violations.

Dodd is a black male who is 6’0″ tall weighing 210 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kevin Eric Dodd Jr. is urged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.